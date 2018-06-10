The Astros recalled Guduan from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

He'll assume the active roster spot of fellow reliever Joe Smith (elbow), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Guduan will give the Astros another hard-throwing lefty out of the bullpen, but his control issues will likely prevent him from gaining traction in a high-leverage role. Over 45 innings between the big club and Fresno this season, Guduan has issued 30 walks.

More News
Our Latest Stories