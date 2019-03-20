Astros' Reymin Guduan: One of two lefties remaining
Guduan appears to be the favorite to land the final spot in the bullpen, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Guduan is the last left-handed reliever in the bullpen after the Astros optioned Cionel Perez to minor-league camp Tuesday. Framber Valdez, a southpaw, has been battling Brad Peacock for a rotation slot and could still be a factor in the bullpen. Guduan has been impressive this spring, striking out 12 with two walks and two runs allowed over eight innings. Manager AJ Hinch said the team still has time to make a decision on the final bullpen arm.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...