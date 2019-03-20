Guduan appears to be the favorite to land the final spot in the bullpen, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Guduan is the last left-handed reliever in the bullpen after the Astros optioned Cionel Perez to minor-league camp Tuesday. Framber Valdez, a southpaw, has been battling Brad Peacock for a rotation slot and could still be a factor in the bullpen. Guduan has been impressive this spring, striking out 12 with two walks and two runs allowed over eight innings. Manager AJ Hinch said the team still has time to make a decision on the final bullpen arm.