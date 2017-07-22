Guduan was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after Friday's game.

Guduan hadn't appeared since Tuesday and recorded just one out since his call-up July 15. He gave the Astros some left-handed depth in their bullpen, but with Collin McHugh expected to return from the disabled list soon, Guduan was expendable.

