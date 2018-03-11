The Astros optioned Guduan to their minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Guduan didn't have a particularly compelling case for an Opening Day spot in the Houston bullpen after giving up 14 earned runs and posting a 16:12 K:BB in 16 innings with the big club a season ago. He'll presumably report to Triple-A Fresno once camp closes.

