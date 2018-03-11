Astros' Reymin Guduan: Optioned to minors camp
The Astros optioned Guduan to their minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Guduan didn't have a particularly compelling case for an Opening Day spot in the Houston bullpen after giving up 14 earned runs and posting a 16:12 K:BB in 16 innings with the big club a season ago. He'll presumably report to Triple-A Fresno once camp closes.
More News
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.