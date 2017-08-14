Astros' Reymin Guduan: Sent back to minors
Guduan was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros needed to clear room on the active roster for recently acquired Tyler Clippard, and Guduan was the resulting roster casualty. The 25-year-old held his own during his most recent stint with the big club, registering a 2.70 ERA across 3.1 innings of work. He'll continue to provide organizational relief depth now that he is back win Triple-A.
