The Astros optioned Guduan to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Guduan's demotion clears a spot on the active roster for Jose Urquidy, who will receive a callup from Round Rock to start Tuesday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field. The 25-year-old lefty didn't see any action during his latest stint with the Astros, which lasted all of four days.

