Kouba, who was promoted from Double-A Corpus Christi to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, gave up one unearned run on six hits and five walks while striking out two across five innings in his Pacific Coast League debut.

Kouba spotted only 56 of his 86 pitches for strikes in his Sugar Land debut and put 11 runners on base, but he did well to pitch his way out of jams and ended up scooping up the win. The 23-year-old right-hander was elevated to Triple-A after he had been one of the top performers in the Corpus Christi rotation this season, compiling a 3.27 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 21.1 K-BB% in 110 innings.