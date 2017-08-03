Noel signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros picked up Noel from the Independent League, where he was slashing .261/.363/.357 with 34 stolen bases in 56 games. He'll likely report to Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Fresno where he'll serve as organizational depth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast