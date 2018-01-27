Play

Ferrell received an invite to major-league spring training.

Ferrell, 24, combined to 2-2 with six saves and a 3.67 ERA in 38 relief appearances between Double-A Corpus Christi and High-A Buies Creek. It was his third season in the organization and first full season since being selected out of Texas Christian University in the third round of the 2015 draft.

