Garcia (COVID-19 injured list) was activated Tuesday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
He is not in the lineup but will be available off the bench. Garcia is 1-for-3 while appearing in five games this season -- an indication that he will primarily be used off the bench for the foreseeable future.
