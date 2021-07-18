Garcia remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garcia drew starts at shortstop in the Astros' final three games before the All-Star break, but he's shifted back to a reserve role after Carlos Correa was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list to begin Houston's second-half schedule. The 28-year-old will soon tumble further down the pecking order in the Astros infield when Aledmys Diaz (hand) is reinstated from the injured list.