Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After going 1-for-5 with four strikeouts while filling in at shortstop for a resting Carlos Correa in Tuesday's 3-1 win, Garcia will head to his familiar bench role in the series finale. Garcia looked like he might get the opportunity to pick up regular work at third base when Alex Bregman (quadriceps) was moved to the injured list last week, but Abraham Toro has since emerged as the primary option at the position. Toro will pick up his sixth start in seven games Wednesday.