Garcia is tentatively expected to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Colorado, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Of the five Astros on the COVID-19 IL, only Jose Altuve appears unlikely to rejoin the team in Colorado while he waits to clear all MLB health and safety protocols. Once they arrive in Denver, the quartet of Garcia, Martin Maldonado, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez will still have a few more hurdles to clear related to COVID-19 intake testing, but all four should be eligible to play Tuesday if they continue to test negative for the virus. Once reinstated, Garcia will likely see limited use as a utility man for Houston.