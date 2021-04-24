Garcia went 1-for-1 with an RBI in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Angels.
Garcia delivered a walkoff, pinch-hit single in the bottom of the 10th in his first game action since April 13 to give Houston's its second straight win. He's a seldom-used utility infielder, who was also caught up in the COVID-19 protocol program along with four other Astros. With Jose Altuve cleared to workout Friday and a possible return in the coming days, Garcia could make a start over the weekend.
More News
-
Astros' Robel Garcia: Activated Tuesday•
-
Astros' Robel Garcia: Could return from IL in Colorado•
-
Astros' Robel Garcia: Begins individual workouts•
-
Astros' Robel Garcia: Unlikely to return during road trip•
-
Astros' Robel Garcia: One of five Astros to COVID IL•
-
Astros' Robel Garcia: Enters for Bregman in blowout•