Garcia went 1-for-1 with an RBI in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Garcia delivered a walkoff, pinch-hit single in the bottom of the 10th in his first game action since April 13 to give Houston's its second straight win. He's a seldom-used utility infielder, who was also caught up in the COVID-19 protocol program along with four other Astros. With Jose Altuve cleared to workout Friday and a possible return in the coming days, Garcia could make a start over the weekend.