Garcia entered Tuesday's game for Alex Bregman prior to the seventh inning of an 8-2 loss to Detroit.

Houston manager Dusty Baker will look for spots to rest Bregman, who dealt with hamstring issues during spring training and was held out of at least one regular-season game due to sore legs. Garcia has barely played in 2021, appearing in five games (no starts) and going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.