Garcia entered Wednesday's game for injured third baseman Alex Bregman (quadriceps) and went 0-for-4 in an 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Houston manager Dusty Baker told Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle that it looks like Bregman could be out "for a while," but then quickly added the severity of the injury is not yet known. Pending an evaluation of Bregman on Thursday, Garcia could be in line for consistent at-bats. First baseman Yuli Gurriel could also fill in at third.