Garcia started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Twins.

Garcia picked up a spot start for Carlos Correa, who was getting a day off after starting 59 of the Astros' 63 games. Garcia's homer followed Kyle Tucker's blast in the seventh inning, giving Houston its only runs. He was recalled by Houston two weeks ago, and this was just his second start.