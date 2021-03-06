Garcia started at second base and went 1-for-2 in Friday's spring game against the Marlins.

The Astros claimed Garcia off waivers from Angels last week, and he debuted for his new team. Second base is Garcia's natural position, but he's also played left field and has minor-league experience at shortstop and third base. To impact Houston's roster, which is light on outfield depth, he may see time in the outfield over the next few weeks. "I would feel comfortable with it," Garcia said of playing the outfield to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. "I've been working a lot on playing those different positions." The Astros currently have Aledmys Diaz and Abraham Toro playing multiple infield positions, so gaining more experience in the outfield would serve Garcia well.