The Astros placed Garcia on the injured list Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was one of five players Houston placed on the IL on Wednesday without an injury designation, indicating that each member of the quintet has been ruled out due to COVID-19-related protocols. No reports have come out yet specifying whether Garcia (or any of the other four Astros) tested positive for the virus, or if the players in question have been ruled out through contact tracing. Alex De Goti was one of five players called up from the alternate site in corresponding moves, and he should be the primary replacement for Garcia as a utility man for Houston.