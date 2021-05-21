Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
He heads down to clear a spot for Friday's starting pitcher, Tyler Ivey. Garcia hit .190 with a 30.4 percent strikeout rate in his limited looks with the big club.
