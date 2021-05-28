Garcia was recalled by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Garcia spent a week with Triple-A Sugar Land, but he'll now return to the major-league roster as a depth option after Michael Brantley (hamstring) was placed on the injured list. Garcia has hit .190 with two RBI in 13 major-league games to begin the season.
