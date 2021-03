Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday that Garcia will be included on the Opening Day roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Garcia and Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) will break camp as the Astros' primary utility options in the infield, with Abraham Toro expected to head back to minor-league camp. In addition to offering depth at second base, third base and shortstop, Garcia also has experience in left field.