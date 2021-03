Garcia started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's spring game against the Cardinals.

Garcia has appeared in every game, as a starter and backup, since making his debut for Houston, which acquired him in late February. He's played second base three times and third base four times while going 4-for-10 with one walk and three runs scored. He and Abraham Toro are battling for second utility spot. The Astros plan to use him in the outfield as well.