Osuna gave up one run on two hits during the ninth inning but still earned the save in Wednesday's win 4-2 win against the A's. He had one strikeout.

Osuna threw only seven pitches despite facing five batters Wednesday, making for a quick ninth inning even though he allowed a run. The 24-year-old has surrendered one run in each of his last three appearances and has a 6.75 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across his last seven outings.