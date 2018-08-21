Astros' Roberto Osuna: Announced as primary closer
Osuna was confirmed as the Astros' primary closer Tuesday, MLB Network Radio reports.
Osuna is yet to record a save in five appearances for his new team as the Astros have eased him back into action following a long suspension. Hector Rondon had performed well after taking over for Ken Giles but has blown his two most recent opportunities, prompting manager A.J. Hinch to make the change. Osuna has been one of the better closers in the game so far in his young career, recording 104 saves with a 2.84 ERA and a 28.7 percent strikeout rate. As a proven closer on a good team, the move sees Osuna instantly regain his status as one of the top fantasy relievers in the game.
