Osuna struck out one in a scoreless inning Saturday against the Marlins.

Osuna appears ready to start the regular season after firing six scoreless innings with two hits,six strikeouts and zero walks during six Grapefruit League appearances. After converting all 13 save chances for Houston in 2018, he'll return as the closer for a team that should present a significant number of save opportunities in 2019.

