Osuna fired two scoreless innings in a non-save situation during Wednesday's 4-2 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers. He struck out one and did not permit a hit.

With Houston's bullpen thin due to injuries, Osuna gave the team two innings as the game pushed on to 13 innings. The Astros have an off day Thursday, so manager Dusty Baker could use whatever arms he had. The Astros' closer should be available for Friday's series opener on the road against the Dodgers.