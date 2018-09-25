Astros' Roberto Osuna: Assault charge withdrawn

The domestic assault charge against Osuna was withdrawn Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Osuna has entered a peace bond which prevents him from contacting the alleged victim for one year. The closer served a 75-game suspension for the alleged incident earlier in the season. With no further punishment coming from the courts, the fantasy impact of the case appears to be finished.

More News
Our Latest Stories