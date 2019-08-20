Astros' Roberto Osuna: Bags 28th save
Osuna got the save against the Tigers on Monday, giving up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to close out Houston's 5-4 victory. He struck out two and walked none.
The 24-year-old has now tossed three straight scoreless outings since he was lit up for three earned in a blown save against the Orioles on August 11, picking up his 28th save in 33 opportunities in this contest. Osuna is having a solid season overall as the closer for Houston, as this brings his ERA down to 2.86 to go along with an excellent 0.89 WHIP and 53:8 K:BB across 50.1 innings.
