Osuna picked up the save against the Rangers on Tuesday, throwing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out Houston's 4-1 victory. He struck out two and walked none.

Tasked with protecting a three-run lead, Osuna made quick work of the Rangers, striking out two out of the three batters he faced while retiring the side on 14 pitches to pick up his 34th save of the season. He has now made five straight scoreless appearances since blowing a save against the Brewers on Sept. 2, lowering his ERA to 2.85 and his WHIP to 0.87 over 60 innings on the season.