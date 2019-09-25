Osuna picked up the save against the Mariners on Tuesday, giving up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 3-0 victory for the Astros. He struck out one and walked none.

The 24-year-old closed out another dominant start by Gerrit Cole with a clean ninth inning, dispatching of the Mariners on 18 pitches to pick up his 37th save of the season. He's blown six saves but Osuna has still been a great fantasy option this season pitching on an excellent Astros team, posting a 2.67 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 72:12 K:BB across 64 innings.