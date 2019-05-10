Astros' Roberto Osuna: Bags ninth save
Osuna picked up the save against the Rangers on Thursday, working around a hit and a walk to complete a scoreless ninth inning and lock down a 4-2 victory.
Osuna almost served up a go-ahead three-run homer to Hunter Pence, but he was rescued from the blown save by a spectacular leaping catch by Josh Reddick that robbed Pence and preserved the two-run lead. Osuna then struck out Joey Gallo to end the game and bag his 24th straight save opportunity dating back to last season. Reddick's heroics also allowed Osuna to maintain his spectacular ratios, as he's currently sporting a 0.55 ERA and a 0.31 WHIP through 16.1 innings, firmly establishing him as an elite closer option in the early going.
