Osuna allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout in an inning of relief to blow his fourth save of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the A's.

With the Astros leading 2-0 in the ninth inning, Osuna replaced Wade Miley with two on and nobody out and grooved an 0-2 fastball that Matt Olson drove to right field for a three-run homer. Houston scored in the bottom half of the frame to take Osuna off the hook for the loss, but Oakland eventually finished the job in the 11th. The Astros closer has been scored upon in four of his last six appearances, but the blown save was his first in over a month, and he still sports a 2.53 ERA and 46:8 K:BB through 42.2 innings on the year.