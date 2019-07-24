Astros' Roberto Osuna: Blows fourth save
Osuna allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout in an inning of relief to blow his fourth save of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the A's.
With the Astros leading 2-0 in the ninth inning, Osuna replaced Wade Miley with two on and nobody out and grooved an 0-2 fastball that Matt Olson drove to right field for a three-run homer. Houston scored in the bottom half of the frame to take Osuna off the hook for the loss, but Oakland eventually finished the job in the 11th. The Astros closer has been scored upon in four of his last six appearances, but the blown save was his first in over a month, and he still sports a 2.53 ERA and 46:8 K:BB through 42.2 innings on the year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal