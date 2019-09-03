Osuna surrendered a game-tying home run in the ninth inning to blow the save in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Brewers.

Osuna was done in by Christian Yelich's 43rd home run of the season. He had recorded five straight save chances before recording his sixth blown save. Osuna's ERA climbed above three (3.02) for the first time in 2019.

