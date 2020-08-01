Osuna was not used in a save situation in Friday's 9-6 win over the Angels.
Presumably, Osuna was rested with a team off day Thursday after he threw two innings Wednesday. Perhaps manager Dusty Baker felt secure enough with a three-run lead to entrust rookie Andre Scrubb to close out matters. That makes a certain amount of sense when considering the injuries to regulars in the Astros' bullpen.
More News
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Appears in non-save situation•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Converts first save•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Makes first appearance•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Questionable for weekend series•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Resumes mound work•
-
Astros' Roberto Osuna: Opening Day status uncertain•