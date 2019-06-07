Astros' Roberto Osuna: Can't close out M's
Osuna allowed a run on one hit and a walk over 1.2 innings, failing to convert a save chance in Thursday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Mariners.
Osuna was called for a rare multi-out save, as Houston's late-inning bullpen crew uncharacteristically couldn't protect the lead Justin Verlander handed over to them. First it was Will Harris (one run, three hits) followed by Ryan Pressly (one run, one hit, two walks) then Osuna, who allowed the tying run on an Edwin Encarnacion single in the ninth for his second blown save of the season.
