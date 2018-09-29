Astros' Roberto Osuna: Closes 21st game

Osuna claimed his 21st save of the season by pitching a clean ninth inning against the Orioles on Friday, only allowing a single hit.

Osuna has been very effective since joining the Astros as he has a 1.99 ERA and 0.88 WHIP to go with 12 saves. He has plenty of closing experience and should remain the go-to option for manager A.J. Hinch for the foreseeable future.