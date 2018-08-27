Astros' Roberto Osuna: Closes out Angels
Osuna struck out one and hit a batter in a scoreless inning to earn his second save with the Astros in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Angels.
Osuna was called on to face the Angels' 4-5-6 hitters but then had to stare down Shohei Ohtani as the tying run after hitting pinch hitter Francisco Arcia. He struck out Ohtani to notch his second save in as many chances.
