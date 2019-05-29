Osuna struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 15th save of the season in a 9-6 win over the Cubs.

Pitching for the fourth time in the last five days, Osuna actually put together his best appearance in that stretch, needing only 12 pitches (eight strikes) to breeze through the heart of Chicago's order. Don't be surprised if he's unavailable Wednesday as Houston looks to sweep the series.