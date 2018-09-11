Astros' Roberto Osuna: Collects 16th save

Osuna tossed a perfect ninth inning Monday against the Tigers and picked up the save.

Osuna entered the contest with a one-run lead, and he induced three groundballs to secure a 3-2 victory. The 23-year-old has successfully converted five saves over his previous five appearances, allowing one run while striking out one through five innings. Osuna appears to have solidified his role as the closer with under a month to go in the regular season.

