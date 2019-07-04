Osuna struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 19th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Rockies.

The young closer already has more saves in July (two) than he did in all of June (one). Osuna lowered his ERA to an even 2.00 with Wednesday's performance, and his 38:4 K:BB through 36 remains sharp.

More News
Our Latest Stories