Osuna allowed a hit and struck out two in an inning of work to secure the save in Monday's 8-5 win over the Mariners.

Osuna had a three-run cushion to work with and only allowed Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager aboard with a single. The 25-year-old Osuna recorded 38 saves with a 2.63 ERA in 2019 and should continue in the closer role as long as he's healthy.