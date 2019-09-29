Osuna threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Angels on Saturday en route to his 38th save of the season. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

With the save, Osuna moved into sole possession of the AL lead in the category (Aroldis Chapman has 37). He's not going to catch Kirby Yates for the MLB lead, but Osuna has proven to be one of the best closers in the game and there's no reason to think his situation will be any different in 2020.