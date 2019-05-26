Osuna (3-0) earned the win in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox despite blowing his first save of the season. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk during the ninth inning.

Osuna managed to load the bases and subsequently surrender the 3-1 advantage before recording an out, but he managed get his three outs before the Red Sox could take the lead. Carlos Correa delivered a walkoff single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the frame to salvage the win. The 24-year-old still owns a 1.54 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB though 23.1 innings, and has converted 13-of-14 save opportunities.