Osuna gave up two runs on three hits, including two solo home runs, but struck out two in an inning of relief to record his 14th save of the season in Monday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.

Houston's offense gave him just enough of a cushion, as Osuna served up homers to Albert Almora Jr. and Addison Russell in the top of the ninth inning before slamming the door by striking out Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez. Osuna has been scored upon in three straight appearances, but despite the rough stretch the 24-year-old closer still carries a 2.22 ERA and 24:3 K:BB through 24.1 innings.