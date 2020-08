Osuna was removed from Saturday's game against the Angels with an apparent injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old entered for the ninth inning with a 4-3 lead, and he exited after giving up a one-out infield single, which eventually came around to score. The specifics of the situation remain unclear, but it's a troublesome sign for the Astros given the numerous injuries the pitching staff is already contending with.