Astros' Roberto Osuna: Gives it up to Oakland

Osuna (1-2) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two over one inning, picking up the loss against Oakland on Tuesday.

Osuna entered a 3-3- game -- a non-save situation -- with the mission of getting the lower third of the Athletics' lineup. After getting the first out, Osuna lost command of his slider and walked the eight-hole hitter Ramon Laureano on four pitches. A single and a ground-rule double later, Oakland plated the go-ahead run. The Astros closer was pitching for the third time in four days, which may have been a factor. Most elite closers bring swing-and-miss potential, but just two of Osuna's 23 pitches were swinging strikes.