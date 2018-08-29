Astros' Roberto Osuna: Gives it up to Oakland
Osuna (1-2) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two over one inning, picking up the loss against Oakland on Tuesday.
Osuna entered a 3-3- game -- a non-save situation -- with the mission of getting the lower third of the Athletics' lineup. After getting the first out, Osuna lost command of his slider and walked the eight-hole hitter Ramon Laureano on four pitches. A single and a ground-rule double later, Oakland plated the go-ahead run. The Astros closer was pitching for the third time in four days, which may have been a factor. Most elite closers bring swing-and-miss potential, but just two of Osuna's 23 pitches were swinging strikes.
