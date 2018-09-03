Astros' Roberto Osuna: Grabs 12th save

Osuna did not allow a baserunner and struck out one to record the save Sunday against the Angels.

Osuna entered the game in the ninth inning to face Mike Trout, Andrelton Simmons, and Jose Fernandez and retired them in order on only nine pitches to earn his 12th save of the season. After allowing two earned runs in his first six frames with the Astros, Osuna has now allowed only one earned run across his last seven innings while also recording nine strikeouts. Having earned three of the team's last four saves, Osuna appears to be the preferred choice at closer, ahead of Hector Rondon.