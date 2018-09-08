Astros' Roberto Osuna: Grabs 14th save

Osuna tossed a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 14th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Red Sox.

He's now converted five straight save chances since joining the Houston in August, and Osuna's 1.80 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 15 innings for the Astros should keep him firmly in the closer role as the regular season winds down.