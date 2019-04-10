Osuna didn't allow a baserunner while striking out one in the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season Tuesday against the Yankees.

Osuna entered the game with a three-run lead and showed no signs of letting it slip. He was a bit wild -- only 10 of his 18 pitches found the strike zone -- but he recovered without surrendering a free pass. Now 4-for-4 in save chances, Osuna is proving to be one of the more reliable closers in the league.